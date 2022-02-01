Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 81,230 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,522,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,230 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.19% of Conduent worth $16,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

