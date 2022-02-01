Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,544,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Paylocity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Paylocity by 28.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,536 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 99,022.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

Shares of PCTY opened at $203.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average is $249.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 129.10 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

