Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.79% of ArcBest worth $16,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ArcBest by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCB stock opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

