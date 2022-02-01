Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $16.17 Million Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,467,696 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 24.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,557,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 705,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Banco Santander by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 74,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.71) target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.89) to €4.40 ($4.94) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

