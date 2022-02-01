Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 483,073 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $389.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.65. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.