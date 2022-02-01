Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610,582 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.20% of Altice USA worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

