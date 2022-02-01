Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,910 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of STERIS worth $19,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,113,000 after acquiring an additional 134,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in STERIS by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,569,000 after buying an additional 82,226 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

STE opened at $224.40 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

