Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE APAM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. 807,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,486. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

