Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Shares Down 7.8%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

About Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

