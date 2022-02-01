Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Announces Earnings Results

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ASH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,331. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

