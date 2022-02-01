ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $32,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in ASML by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $680.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $757.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $786.53. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

