Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $18.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

