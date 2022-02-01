Assemble Protocol Market Cap Reaches $61.82 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.82 million and $2.17 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00116469 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,415,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,954,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol



