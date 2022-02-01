AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Up 38.8% in January

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the December 31st total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $783,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,228. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.67 and a beta of 1.12.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

