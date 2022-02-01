Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.74 and last traded at $42.86. Approximately 37 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 532.84% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $54,820 and sold 45,744 shares worth $1,273,576. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth $238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $270,000. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

