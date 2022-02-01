Assura (LON:AGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.85

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.85 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 65.90 ($0.89), with a volume of 6795843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.90 ($0.90).

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.17) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.06) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assura currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.88 ($1.13).

Get Assura alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Assura’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In other Assura news, insider Sam Barrell acquired 29,411 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($26,888.25). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,716 shares of company stock worth $2,020,907.

Assura Company Profile (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.