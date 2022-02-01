Assurant (AIZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Assurant to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AIZ opened at $152.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

