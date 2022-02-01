Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Assure alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Assure stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 1,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. Assure has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.37.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Assure had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assure will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.