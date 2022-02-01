Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Astec Industries worth $28,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Astec Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

ASTE has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

