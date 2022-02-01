AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,320 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $49,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,798,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

