ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. ATCO has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Get ATCO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.