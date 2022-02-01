Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

ATER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Aterian news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aterian by 327.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $18,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $12,265,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Aterian by 183.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 488,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $6,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Aterian has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 121.17%. The business had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

