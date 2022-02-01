Atheios (ATH) Market Cap Hits $18,256.77

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $18,256.77 and $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,761,198 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,192 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.