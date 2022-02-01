ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Up 48.3% in January

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ATIF opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. ATIF has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATIF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ATIF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ATIF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

