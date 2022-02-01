Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is Renaissance Technologies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,178,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,566 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises 1.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.32% of Atlassian worth $1,244,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $321.31. 20,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,966. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of -152.99, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.48 and its 200 day moving average is $366.57.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.90.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

