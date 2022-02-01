Atlassian (TEAM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2022 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $500.00 to $375.00.

1/28/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $515.00 to $382.00.

1/28/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $430.00.

1/28/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $472.00 to $414.00.

1/25/2022 – Atlassian is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $380.00 to $325.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $500.00 to $400.00.

1/6/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $460.00 to $355.00.

1/3/2022 – Atlassian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlassian is benefiting from the rising demand for remote working tools amid coronavirus-led global lockdown. Improvement in product quality and performance, multiple product launches, transparent pricing and the unique sales strategy is a positive. The expansion of its product portfolio through acquisitions with the likes of ThinkTilt, Chartio, Halp and Mindville is expected to accelerate growth momentum. Also, integration with leading applications like Slack, Dropbox, and Adobe, along with partnerships, will likely expand its paying-user base. Nonetheless, Atlassian’s increased investment in research & development to continuously launch new and innovative products along with higher spending on sales & marketing activities is likely to remain an overhang on the company’s profitability in the near-term.”

12/22/2021 – Atlassian is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Atlassian is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $324.34 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

