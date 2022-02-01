Atmos Energy (ATO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.400-$5.600 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ATO opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atmos Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

