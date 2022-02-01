Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.80. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26.

About Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF)

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

