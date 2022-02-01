Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

