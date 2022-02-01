AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. 368,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,024. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioCodes stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUDC. Jefferies Financial Group cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.