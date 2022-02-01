Augean (LON:AUG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $267.26

Augean plc (LON:AUG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.26 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 371 ($4.99). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.99), with a volume of 20,871 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The stock has a market cap of £389.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50.

Augean Company Profile (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.