Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. Augusta Gold has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.52.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

