Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,224. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.24 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

