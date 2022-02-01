Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Buys 60,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.39. 773,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,599,512. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.02 and its 200-day moving average is $247.61. The firm has a market cap of $605.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

