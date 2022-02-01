Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Has $17.36 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,950 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for approximately 2.8% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Splunk worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 14.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 11.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 26.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,643. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average of $139.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.68.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

