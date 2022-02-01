Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalon by 38.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Avalon in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avalon in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Avalon in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalon by 55.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalon alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Avalon has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.