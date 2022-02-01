Avient (AVNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. Avient has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

