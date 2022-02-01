aWSB (aWSB) Market Cap Tops $178,377.63

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. aWSB has a market capitalization of $178,377.63 and $2,351.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for about $29.18 or 0.00075695 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aWSB has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00051996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.24 or 0.07118769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.11 or 0.99924012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00051937 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00053056 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

