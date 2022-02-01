Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce sales of $190.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $646.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $75,952.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

ACLS stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.52.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

