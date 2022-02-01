Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) CEO William Hinshaw Sells 16,590 Shares

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AXLA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 44,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,579. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXLA shares. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.61.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

