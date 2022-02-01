Axe Market Cap Tops $80,139.63 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. Axe has a market capitalization of $80,139.63 and approximately $58,357.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.71 or 0.00329447 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.