AXEL (AXEL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $277,153.00

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. AXEL has a total market cap of $53.62 million and approximately $277,153.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AXEL has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00100408 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AXEL

AXEL (CRYPTO:AXEL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. The official website for AXEL is axel.network . AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

