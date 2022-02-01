Azuki Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,292.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $324,945.15 and approximately $3,292.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.36 or 0.07181363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,581.64 or 0.99903577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

