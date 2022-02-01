B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD) Trading Down 1.8%

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (LON:BSD) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.38). Approximately 258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 10.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.03. The company has a market capitalization of £36.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45.

About B.S.D Crown (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

