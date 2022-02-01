Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Trading Down 4.8%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCKIF. Barclays cut shares of Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($6.12) to GBX 400 ($5.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

