BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BAE Systems stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAESY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.