Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) SVP Kurt Camilleri Sells 21,423 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,566,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,350. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.