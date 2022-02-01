Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 479,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,753,671 shares.The stock last traded at $10.65 and had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $4,222,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 88.6% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 17,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

