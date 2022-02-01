bAlpha Price Hits $21.42 on Exchanges (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.42 or 0.00055035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $385,634.05 and approximately $403,549.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

