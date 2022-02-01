Bamco Inc. NY Acquires New Position in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,045,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,288,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.64% of European Wax Center as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,356,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,874,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,185,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,495,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78. European Wax Center Inc has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

